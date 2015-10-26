‘Leader’ Gabriel earns praise from Arsenal boss

Arsene Wenger has revealed Gabriel’s upset at his role in Everton’s goal on Saturday, but the Arsenal manager has paid tribute to the “fighting leader”.

After Arsenal had established a two-goal lead thanks to headers from Olivier Giroud and Laurent Koscielny, the Brazilian defender tried to block a Ross Barkley shot but succeeded only in diverting the ball beyond Petr Cech.

The Gunners held on through the second half to claim a 2-1 victory at the Emirates to briefly go top of the Premier League table, and Wenger has praised Gabriel for the way he recovered after half-time.

The manager said: “He’s shown that he’s a fighter.

“At half-time he was so upset at the deflection but in the second half he came out again with the same spirit, a fantastic combative aspect.

“He’s not a talking leader, he’s a fighting leader, and he’s a typical centre back for the Premier League.”