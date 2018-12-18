Leading candidate named for Manchester United caretaker role

The Daily Telegraph claim Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a “leading candidate” to succeed Jose Mourinho as Man Utd manager until the end of the season.

United parted company with Mourinho on Tuesday morning and confirmed they would look to appoint an interim boss until the end of the season before searching for a permanent successor to the Portuguese manager.

Solskjaer, 45, is currently manager of Molde in his native Norway, and the former striker recently signed a new contract to tie him to the club until December 2021.

The season in Norway runs from March to November and Solskjaer, if he was appointed, would come up against his former club Cardiff in his first game.

Solskjaer had eight months in charge at Cardiff in 2014 and saw them relegated to the Championship before he was sacked in September after the club’s poor start to the Championship season.

ESPN also report that Solskjaer and Laurent Blanc are both “under consideration” to take over on a temporary basis with Michael Carrick taking training at Carrington today.

Carrick though is not understood to be under consideration to be the club’s caretaker boss as it will be an external appointment in the next 8 hours.

Jaap Stam: Always saw potential in Solskjaer

As far as a long-term successor to Mourinho is concerned ESPN claim United have set their sights on Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino.

The Argentinian is the man that Gary Neville wants in at Old Trafford. Pochettino is currently on an £8.5million-a-year deal at Tottenham, which runs until 2023.

The Daily Mirror also claims that Pochettino is the club’s “No.1 candidate” to replace Mourinho in the long-term and they will spend the next six months trying to prise him away from north London.