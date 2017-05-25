League One-bound Rotherham snap up Ihiekwe

during the Sky Bet League Two match between Northampton Town and Tranmere Rovers at Sixfields Stadium on March 14, 2015 in Northampton, England.

Rotherham have begun their preparations for life in Sky Bet League One by capturing the signing of Tranmere defender Michael Ihiekwe.

The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, according to the Millers’ official website.

SIGNING ✍ | 24-year-old Michael Ihiekwe becomes #rufc‘s first signing of the summer, agreeing a two-year deal.https://t.co/tqsxyb9QBs pic.twitter.com/oq0MeGArqN — Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 25, 2017

He is manager Paul Warne’s first summer recruit following Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship.

Ihiekwe made a total of 42 appearances for Rovers this season as they narrowly missed out on promotion from the Vanarama National League following a play-off final loss to Forest Green.

The Liverpool-born player started his professional career with Wolves and also had a loan spell with Cheltenham.