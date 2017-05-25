League One-bound Rotherham snap up Ihiekwe
Rotherham have begun their preparations for life in Sky Bet League One by capturing the signing of Tranmere defender Michael Ihiekwe.
The 24-year-old has agreed a two-year contract at the AESSEAL New York Stadium, according to the Millers’ official website.
SIGNING ✍ | 24-year-old Michael Ihiekwe becomes #rufc‘s first signing of the summer, agreeing a two-year deal.https://t.co/tqsxyb9QBs pic.twitter.com/oq0MeGArqN
— Rotherham United (@OfficialRUFC) May 25, 2017
He is manager Paul Warne’s first summer recruit following Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship.
Ihiekwe made a total of 42 appearances for Rovers this season as they narrowly missed out on promotion from the Vanarama National League following a play-off final loss to Forest Green.
The Liverpool-born player started his professional career with Wolves and also had a loan spell with Cheltenham.