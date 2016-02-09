Leaked document details De Gea’s failed Real Madrid move

A leaked document has revealed the contract David de Gea had agreed with Real Madrid had his transfer from Manchester United gone through last summer.

Real’s pursuit of De Gea went down to the last final seconds of the summer Spanish transfer window and ended in acrimony as both Los Blancos and Manchester United accused each other of messing up the deal.

Widespread reports suggest that it was an administrative error on the part of Real Madrid, perhaps a dodgy fax machine, that killed the deal at the very final hour.

De Gea went on to sign a new deal at Manchester United, and amid a clutch of several fine performances, has gone on record to state his happiness with life at Old Trafford.

But Football Leaks – who previously published documents detailing Anthony Martial’s move to Old Trafford and Gareth Bale’s transfer to Real Madrid – have revealed that De Gea was due to earn 11 million euros per season at Real Madrid on a contract at the Bernabeu until June 2021.

In addition to his regular salary of 11 million euros per campaign for six years, there were also incentives, depending on trophies won.

The contracts are in Spanish and are not that easy to read due to their quality, but via Catalan paper Sport, can be seen here.

And, the key document in the deal, Real Madrid’s registration of De Gea with the Spanish football federation is here.

All things considered, the document shows just how close De Gea came to joining Real Madrid last summer, and while the 100% truth about why the deal failed to cross the line may never be known, the Spanish giants’ loss is very much Manchester United’s gain.