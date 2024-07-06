Ezri Konsa is expected to be the only change to England's XI, but there is a tactical switch

England boss Gareth Southgate is expected to switch to a back three for the first time in three years during Saturday’s Euro 2024 quarter-final against Switzerland, although only one change to his actual team will be made.

It’s been reported that the Three Lions boss has been working on matching up with the Swiss formation over training this week in a bid to find a solution to the current disjointed nature of the team.

There will be one enforced change, with Ezri Konsa coming in at the back to replace the suspended Marc Guehi but the Villa man will be coming into a back three alongside John Stones and Kyle Walker.

Sky Sports states that Southgate has tried a host of different players in different roles at their Blankenhain base in recent days, but it now looks like he has settled on Kieran Trippier at right wing-back and Bukayo Saka on the left-hand side.

That’s a complete reversal of positions for the duo, although there was a hint into that thinking when Saka switched to left-back in England‘s last-16 win over Slovakia.

There was a feeling that Trent Alexander-Arnold might get the nod on the right, but Southgate is sticking with the tried and trusted – having praised Trippier in his press conference ahead of the game.

Indeed, the Newcastle man played as a right wing-back in the last competitive match when Southgate used this formation – the Euro 2020 final against Italy three years ago.

It looks like the 33-year-old’s experience and extra defensive nous has put him ahead of Alexander-Arnold in Southgate’s thinking.

Luke Shaw is also available again but throwing him in when he hasn’t played a competitive match since mid-February would represent a huge risk.

Southgate keeping faith with Trippier

Speaking to, Southgate confirmed Shaw’s return but also stated his case for Trippier staying in the side – albeit with a switch of position that will be hugely beneficial to the player himself.

“Luke Shaw is available, available to start,” Southgate said at his pre-match press conference. “But Kieran has done a brilliant job for the team.

“He obviously doesn’t give us the natural balance of a natural left footer but his leadership, his talking is phenomenal and helps his team-mates to play the game. It’s a dying art – good talkers on the pitch, you can’t have enough of them.

“He has adapted and done a brilliant, brilliant job for us.”

Kobbie Mainoo is expected to keep his place in midfield ahead of Conor Gallagher, while Phil Foden and Jude Bellingham are expected to effectively line up as two No.10s behind Harry Kane.

If England beat Switzerland, they will play Netherlands or Turkey in the semi-finals in Dortmund on Wednesday evening.

The final is in Berlin on Sunday July 14, kicking-off at 8pm.