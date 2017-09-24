Leaked Liverpool emails expose Barcelona’s Coutinho harassment

Liverpool sent Barcelona a series of emails this summer to stop them from courting Philippe Coutinho both publicly and privately.

The La Liga giants saw three bids – the latter of which was for a reported £114.2million – rejected by the Reds for the Brazilian playmaker.

But Barcelona’s attempts to lure Coutinho to the Nou Camp were not well received at Liverpool, according to reports via Football Leaks (via Der Spiegel).

In one of the leaked emails, it has emerged that Reds sporting director Michael Edwards pleaded with Barcelona: “I ask you amicably to stop harassing Coutinho publicly and privately.

“No amount of money will change our minds.”

The emails also show agent Kia Joorabchian stood to make £9million if the deal went through and Barca paid less than £100m.

After a summer of discontent, Coutinho is now back in the Liverpool side and doing what he does best, his wonderful assist and delightful free-kick, helping the Reds claim a nervy 3-2 triumph at Leicester.

Coutinho, who joined Liverpool in January 2013 from Inter Milan, has now scored 42 goals in 182 appearances for the club.