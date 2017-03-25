Ledley defends ‘smiling’ picture after Coleman’s broken leg

Joe Ledley has defended himself after he was pictured in the aftermath of Seamus Coleman’s broken leg with a “smile” on his face.

Republic of Ireland defender Coleman had his leg fractured in two places and will face surgery today after a high tackle from Wales’ Neil Taylor during last night’s goalless draw in Dublin.

Pictures of the incident have circulated which appear to show Ledley with a “smile” as Coleman lies prostrate in the background.

Chris Coleman: ‘Neil Taylor is not that type of player’

Twitter was awash with suggestions that Crystal Palace midfielder Ledley was in fact “laughing” at the incident, while people also observed that Taylor, who claimed to be “in bits” was also far from distraught after his tackle.

Taylor and ledly don't look to horrified here ledley actually looks delighted. pic.twitter.com/kqi7sy7cQb — Gar Mitchell (@GarytheMitch) March 25, 2017

Ledley though has taken to Twitter to defend himself and labelled the suggestions “nonsense”, after initially ignoring the accusations.

I didn't want to acknowledge the nonsense on here but to those who have wrongly interpreted & commented……… — Joe Ledley (@joe16led) March 25, 2017

……on what my thoughts were at that moment in time need their heads testing. — Joe Ledley (@joe16led) March 25, 2017