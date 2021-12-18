Lee Bowyer gives honest evaluation as Birmingham suffer humiliating loss

Birmingham boss Lee Bowyer admitted his side were ‘second best’ as they were thrashed 4-0 by Blackburn Rovers.

Goals from John Buckley, Reda Khadra and a Ben Brereton brace secured a huge victory for the hosts. The result moved Blackburn into third position, with Birmingham remaining eight points above the relegation zone. And Bowyer confessed his side simply weren’t good enough at Ewood Park.

Speaking after the game, he said: “We helped them along the way. The goals we conceded are not good enough. We were second best.

“They are a good side though, Blackburn. They’ve got quality all over the park. Even the people they’re bringing on were really good. We were out of our depth today.

“(For the first goal) Just another basic ball. We got done with a ball from centre-half to the opposite wing back, who comes inside Kristian (Pedersen) who can’t touch him. And the second one is from a centre-half and he slides one straight past, and they get in.

“It’s not like us, we normally defend better than that. We weren’t at the races today.

“As a group, we have to improve. We know that wasn’t good enough. We have to do better.”

The loss was Birmingham’s third game without a win, having also taken just five points from the last seven fixtures.

And with only five teams on more Championship defeats this season, questions are starting to be asked of Bowyer’s management.

Boss explains one positive in youngster

Meanwhile, Bowyer did admit he spotted one positive from the Blackburn loss.

The manager was impressed with how 17-year-old Jordan James conducted himself throughout the game.

The midfielder has already made seven Championship appearances this season, and is rated highly among the Brum faithful.

Speaking on James, Bowyer said: “For me the only positive today is JJ (Jordan James).

“He can walk out of that dressing room with his head held high.”

