Lee Bowyer says ‘biggest regret’ was not joining Liverpool

Current Charlton boss Lee Bowyer has revealed his “biggest regret” in football was not joining Liverpool.

Bowyer, 43, says he almost joined the Reds in 2002 from Leeds, and was in fact “halfway through a medical” but opted against the move from Elland Road.

The attacking midfielder enjoyed the best spell of his career with the West Yorkshire side and helped them to the semi-finals of the Champions League in 2001, only to lose out to Valencia, while he was capped by England the following year.

“I was very close [to joining Liverpool] – I was halfway through a medical but it just didn’t feel right for me at the time,” Bowyer told MNF Retro.

“That is my biggest regret in football not going to Liverpool at that time. If I could’ve turned the clock back I would’ve gone. Looking back, I made the wrong decision.

“I knew my time was coming to an end at Leeds due to a few things behind the scenes that didn’t sit well with me so I knew it was my time to go.

“I thought doing another five years up north being a long way away from my family after doing six years at Leeds didn’t sit right but after all that I ended up going to Newcastle which is even further away, so it makes no sense!

“But at the time it just didn’t feel right, and that was the mistake I made.”

Bowyer, who made 265 appearances for Leeds in all competitions, scoring 55 goals, did leave the Whites in January 2003, signing for West Ham United.

Bowyer went on to have two spells at West Ham and also featured for Newcastle, Birmingham and Ipswich before retiring in 2012.