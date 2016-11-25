Lee Frecklington and Dexter Blackstock missing for Rotherham

Rotherham will again be without skipper Lee Frecklington and striker Dexter Blackstock.

Midfielder Frecklington has an ankle injury and has missed the last three games while Blackstock is nursing a quad injury.

The Millers confirmed that Kirk Broadfoot’s recovery from a back operation is on course and he could be back within a month.

There are no other selection concerns for Jackett, who is still searching for his first win in charge at the New York Stadium, with his side on a crippling 13-game winless streak.

Leeds will be without suspended defender Pontus Jansson after he reached five bookings for the season in last week’s home defeat to Newcastle.

Liam Cooper is expected to be a straight swap for the Swede in central defence alongside Kyle Bartley.

Pablo Hernandez will be sidelined for the up to three more weeks due to the hamstring injury he sustained in the recent league win at Norwich.

Fellow midfielder Liam Bridcutt has targeted a return to full training next week as he works his way back from a fractured bone in his foot.