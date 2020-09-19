Leeds claim first Premier League win since promotion after Fulham thriller

Leeds claimed their first win since being promoted back to the Premier League after coming out on top of another seven-goal thriller to beat Fulham 4-3.



Premier League football returned to Elland Road for the first time since 2004 as Leeds welcomed fellow promoted side Fulham.

And after a thrilling game against Liverpool last week, which ended in defeat, Leeds got off the mark with their first win of the season.

It took Leeds barely any time at all to open the scoring, when Helder Costa smashed in from close range after a corner.

However, it wasn’t plain sailing for Leeds, as Robin Koch gave away a penalty for the second game in a row just after the half-hour mark.

Aleksandar Mitrovic stepped up to convert it for Fulham, restoring parity.

Before half-time, Leeds had a penalty of their own. Mateusz Klich made no mistake from the spot to put them back in front.

Having gone in at the break 2-1 up, Leeds came out of the traps in the second half to extend their advantage.

Patrick Bamford latched onto Klich’s through ball before slotting home his second goal in his second game since returning to the Premier League – a division in which he had previously only scored once.

Patrick Bamford gets his goal thanks to a cool finish! He has two in two this season after scoring only once in his previous 2️⃣7️⃣ Premier League games 👊 pic.twitter.com/LJ5DlLAkmb — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 19, 2020

And the momentum continued shortly after when Costa got his second of the afternoon. Bamford turned provider after a positive run down the left before sliding the ball across for his teammate, who produced a fine first time finish.

Leeds survive Fulham scare

Fulham gave the hosts a wake-up call just beyond the hour-mark, though, when Bobby Decordova-Reid slotted the ball past Illan Meslier to reduce the deficit to 4-2.

And the London-based side gave their hopes of a comeback another boost when Mitrovic headed home Kenny Tete’s cross to make it 4-3 with a third of the game left.

However, Leeds had more chances of their own before the end, and hung on to emerge victorious by the full-time whistle.