Leeds are in talks with the agent of Vurnon Anita as they look to agree a compensation package for the midfielder to leave Elland Road.

The 30-year-old Dutchman was brought to Elland Road in summer 2017, signing a three-year deal at the club following his release by Newcastle United.

But after making 22 appearances for the Whites in his first season at the club, more often than not as a makeshift left-back, the player was phased out and allowed to move on loan to Willem II in his homeland last season.

But with still a year left on his contract at Elland Road, Leeds are looking to come an agreement over his early release, with Greek outlet Sdna.Gr,via Sport Witness, claiming his agent Mino Raiola is already seeking to find his client a new club.

The Greek website says Anita has had other offers to make a permanent move back to his homeland, though the most interesting proposal comes from Greek giants Panathinaikos.

They claim Anita is seeking an annual salary of €400,000 – around £7,000 a week – to make the move to Greece. And while the salary might be too high for the Greeks to pay, his free-transfer exit from Leeds will certainly help ease the financial burden.

As such, SDNA claims talks are continuing over his release with an arrangement expected to be settled upon in the coming days.

Leeds have seen big-name stars Pontus Jansson and Jack Clarke leave Elland Road this summer, though the latter has returned on a season-long loan.

