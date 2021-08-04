Leeds hold advantage over Sevilla with talks confirmed for thrilling winger

Leeds have been confirmed to be in early talks over a deal to bring an exciting winger catching Sevilla’s eye to Elland Road.

The Whites have already secured the permanent signing of Jack Harrison this summer after three superb loan stints. The ex-Man City flyer combined superbly with Raphinha and Patrick Bamford last season. However, but for a handful of late-season contributions from Rodrigo, tangible returns from their other depth options were few and far between.

As such, improving the club’s options in the attacking areas has seemingly become a priority this summer.

Adama Traore has ambitiously been linked. But one player who would fit the bill and be a more realistic target is Club Brugge’s exciting Dutchman, Noa Lang.

Lang spent last season on loan with the Belgian outfit from Ajax. 14 goals and eight assists were racked up in just 24 league outings. As such, the initial ‘€6million obligation-to-buy agreement’ Brugge held is now considered a veritable bargain.

As such, they are reported to now value the player at nearer the €24m mark – 400% more than their initial investment.

That figure is backed up by the Sun, and citing trusted journalist Fabrizio Romano, they confirmed Leeds are actively pursuing a deal.

Speaking via Twitch, Romano said of Leeds’ interest in the 22-year-old: “He’s a target.

“They are talking with his agents but there is no deal agreed or any officials bids yet with Club Brugge.”

Lang’s exploits have also attracted interest from Spain will Sevilla keeping an close eye on his development.

But per the Sun, Brugge’s desire to land approximately £20m will likely prove too rich for the Spaniards. And with competent options already on the club’s books including the recently signed Erik Lamela, the door is now open for Leeds to walk through.

Leeds path to Euro 2020 sensation clears

Meanwhile, Leeds United have a big opportunity to land Denmark winger Mikkel Damsgaard this summer, claims a report.

The West Yorkshire outfit have been mentioned as suitors for the impressive 21-year-old, along with Aston Villa and Tottenham.

It was initially reported that the Scandinavian would cost €25m. That then increased to €30m after his Euro 2020 showings and now it seems any suitor will need to part with €35m. And it appeared earlier this week that Villa were prepared to do that.

Leeds are not out of the frame, however, and La Repubblica, as cited by Milan News 24, report the Whites are also keen on Damsgaard. With Villa stalling and Tottenham having already signed winger Bryan Gil, it certainly looks like the ball is in the court of Victor Orta at Elland Road.

The situation seems clear. If Leeds can get the €35m together for Damsgaard, he is theirs for the taking.

