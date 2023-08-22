Leeds agree deal for £10.6m Brighton player as Farke finds his Pablo Hernandez – but there’s a catch

Leeds United are set to confirm the signing of Argentina playmaker Facundo Buonanotte from Brighton in the next few days, but according to multiple sources the deal is not quite all it is made out to be.

The Whites have endured an astonishing turnover of players since relegation. Indeed, they have lost 12 players from the end of last season, many of whom have departed Elland Road on loan.

Incredibly, the Whites still only have Willy Gnonto, Luis Sinisterra and Georginio Rutter on the books from the players who signed during the 2022/23 campaign – and two of those in Gnonto and Sinisterra want out.

Whether they get their moves or not remains to be seen with the window set to close for business at 11pm on Friday September 1.

However, one thing that is certain is that Leeds do need to focus on player recruitment with the club devastated by both player exits and a series of injuries at present.

To that end, the club could only field seven substitutes – two of which were goalkeepers – in Friday night’s 1-1 draw against West Brom.

As such, efforts are now being stepped up to bolster Daniel Farke’s squad before the window shuts, with midfielders, a No 10 and a new striker their main objectives.

Thankfully for Farke, they should soon activate a deal for one of those, with Brighton star Buonanotte strongly reported to be heading to Elland Road.

The 18-year-old star moved to the Seagulls last January in a £10.6m deal (£5.3m up front and a further £5.3m in add-ons) from Rosario Central. Featuring 14 times over the second half of the season, Buonanotte scored one goal and added one assist from just 565 minutes of action.

Leeds agree to sign Facundo Buonanotte

However, his game-time at the AMEX is likely to be limited this season with the Seagulls having a wealth of options in his position. Indeed, the signings of Joao Pedro and Simon Adingra have increased competition for places, while the availability of Solly March and Adam Lallana increaes competition further.

As a result, Roberto De Zerbi has outlined his plans to loan Buonanotte out given he cannot guarantee the player regular minutes.

And now, according to multiple sources, the player is poised to join Leeds.

The Whites would ideally like to sign the teenager on a permanent deal or at least with an option to buy. Sadly, though, for Leeds, Brighton will only santion his move on a loan basis only.

However, needs must for Leeds and the club do need to get bodies through the door. Confirming a deal was imminent, Argenine journalist Bruno Gonzalez Garcia tweeted: “In the coming days, confirmation of the arrival of Facundo Buonanotte to Leeds on loan is expected.”

The local press also confirms that a loan to take the 18-year-old to Elland Road is expected this week. He will become Leeds’ fifth signing of the summer after Ethan Ampadu, Karl Darlow, Sam Byram and Joe Rodon.

Leeds will certainly be landing a quality player in Buonanotte. Capped already by Argentina, he has shown in his brief outings for the Seagulls, why he is a player of real promise and quality.

And while only a loan deal, the move is likely to be a win-win situation for all parties. Leeds have been crying out for a playmaker in the No 10 role, having never replaced the legendary Pablo Hernandez.

Hopefully for them, Buonanotte can prove even half as inspiring. And if given the last player to arrive at Leeds on loan from Brighton, in Ben White, helped them to promotion, Farke and Co will now be hoping for a repeat.

