Leeds agree deal to bring in Swansea winger Mo Barrow

Leeds United have wrapped up their second capture of transfer deadline day by securing Modou Barrow on loan from Swansea.

The 24-year-old links up with Whites boss Garry Monk for the second time, having first brought the Gambian to English football from Ostersunds FK in 2014, where he scored 10 goals in 19 games for the Swedes.

The winger has featured 19 times for the Swans and joins fellow new boy Alfonso Pedraza, who joined the club earlier on Tuesday from Villarreal.

Barrow will be unavailable for Wednesday’s trip to Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday, but could make his debut in Sunday’s West Yorkshire derby at Huddersfield Town.