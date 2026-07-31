Hull City face a fight to secure the signing of Neom SC midfielder Amadou Kone after sources confirmed the Ivorian star is attracting attention from Leeds, West Ham and a flurry of major European clubs.

The 21-year-old midfielder, currently shining with Neom SC, is once again attracting significant interest from across Europe, with the Saudi Pro League outfit facing a difficult task to retain their star man’s services.

After an impressive debut season in the Middle East, TEAMtalk has been told that the talented defensive midfielder is being monitored by several clubs seeking to bolster their engine rooms ahead of the new campaign.

Koné joined Neom SC from French side Stade de Reims in the summer of 2025 for approximately €13 million. Despite Reims’ relegation, he had established himself as one of Ligue 1’s brightest young prospects, excelling in rotation and breaking up play.

In Saudi Arabia, the Mali-born talent has featured in 33 matches across all competitions, contributing two goals and one assist, underlining his important role in the middle of the park.

His current market value sits around €7 million – a bargain by modern standards – though Neom are expected to demand a premium for any potential sale, given his contract runs until 2029.

We’re told Premier League Leeds United are among those to be keeping a watching brief on his situation.

And although he’s not the top midfield target for Daniel Farke’s side – that remains Shea Charles as they wait on Southampton to decide on his sale – he could present himself as an option to the Whites should a move for the Northern Ireland international fail to get off the ground.

Beyond the West Yorkshire side, we’re told West Ham United are among those keeping close tabs on the Ivory Coast youth international.

Leeds, aiming to consolidate and grow in the top flight, view Koné as a dynamic box-to-box option, while West Ham, recently relegated but determined to return swiftly to the elite, see him as a key midfield reinforcement alongside Celtic’s Arne Engels as they look to fill the sizeable hole left by Mateus Fernandes’ exit to Tottenham Hotspur.

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Kone attracting strong attention – Sources

In Serie A, Atalanta have also expressed interest, appreciating his athleticism and tactical awareness, attributes that suit Italian football.

However, TEAMtalk understands that newly promoted Hull City are perhaps the most advanced in the race. The Tigers, recently beaten to the signing of striker Carlos Espi, have held conversations and are in the race.

The Tigers need to bring more in to aid their hopes of Premier League survival and have been confirmed by sources as another club who have listed the talented midfielder.

Other clubs linked in recent months, per sources, include Nottingham Forest, Sunderland, AS Roma, Borussia Dortmund, Galatasaray, and RC Strasbourg, though as yet, none have made an official approach.

French side Marseille have maintained a long-standing interest dating back to his Reims days. No formal offers have yet materialised, but the growing attention suggests Koné could be on the move if the right opportunity arises.

At just 21, Koné possesses the physicality and technical ability to thrive in Europe’s top leagues.

A return to a top competitive environment would likely accelerate his development and boost his chances of senior international recognition. He is keen on the next step and to play in one of the top five leagues.

The big signing of the summer at Leeds looks likely to be James Trafford, and we’ve done some digging into the monumental costs the Whites are throwing at the England international goalkeeper to get a deal over the line.