Leeds among suitors as Liverpool make young forward available

Jurgen Klopp is ready to spark a huge transfer scramble after deciding he will allow young forward Ben Woodburn to leave Liverpool on loan next month.

The 18-year-old has been on the fringes of Klopp’s first-team squad this season and the German coach believes it would be in the player’s best interests to gain some valuable first-team experience.

The Welshman, who has been compared with Reds legend Ian Rush, became the youngest goalscorer in the club’s history when he netted against Leeds in the League Cup last season, while he has also made his mark on the international stage, having struck the winner for Wales in a World Cup qualifier against Austria.

Woodburn has featured just once for the Reds this season – in the Carabao Cup defeat at Leicester – and is behind the likes of Roberto Firmino, Daniel Sturridge, Dominic Solanke and Danny Ings for a place in Liverpool’s attack.

Sunderland have been touted as possible candidates to sign the player, with the Black Cats now being managed by his former Wales boss Chris Coleman.

However, the Daily Mail also touts Huddersfield, Leeds and Bundesliga side Hannover as all potential suitors for the teenage forward.

