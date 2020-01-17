Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has confirmed that Dwight Gayle is out for over a month, a major blow for the Championship clubs reportedly interested in him.

The Magpies boss also reiterated that the striker – a frequent fixture of the gossip columns given his record in the second-tier – won’t be going anywhere this January.

Gayle has endured a difficult season at Newcastle, making just two Premier League starts and featuring for just 180 minutes of action as he’s suffered frequent injury setbacks this season.

Leeds United and Nottingham Forest are two clubs to have been linked with the player, who is as proven as it gets in the Championship, scoring 23 goals on loan at West Brom last season, the same tally he managed to help fire Newcastle to promotion in 2017.

Leeds are still searching to replace Eddie Nketiah, who was recalled by parent club Arsenal on New Year’s Day, with the latest suggestions that they’re looking to move on to other options with Southampton holding firm on top target Che Adams.

Sabri Lamouchi’s Forest were the team most frequently linked with Gayle, but they’ll have to change their strategy now following the latest injury news. Chamois Niortais forward Ibrahim Sissoko is one alternative name that’s been touted.

“With Dwight, it will be the bog-standard one between four to six weeks,” said Bruce after Gayle’s latest injury, picked up against Wolves last weekend.

“Not great news. It has been a huge disappointment, the whole thing has. He was injured in pre-season with a calf.

“Then because the team did quite well he spent time on the bench. It’s a blow – but it is what it is.”

“The rumours keep circulating that he is going to Notts Forest on loan. He is going nowhere.”