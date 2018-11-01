Leeds, Rangers alerted as Brentford star stalls over new deal

BIRMINGHAM, ENGLAND - AUGUST 22: Lewis Macleod of Brentford during the Sky Bet Championship match between Aston Villa and Brentford at Villa Park on August 22, 2018 in Birmingham, England. (Photo by James Williamson - AMA/Getty Images

Rangers and Leeds have been alerted to the reported availability of Brentford star Lewis Macleod, after it emerged the midfielder was stalling over signing a new deal.

The 24-year-old has established himself as a first-team regular this campaign after an injury hit career with the Bees so far.

Macleod burst onto the scene with Rangers before joining Brentford under Mark Warburton in 2015.

However, a plague of injuries restricted the midfielder to only 25 appearances in his first three seasons with the Bees, before forcing his way into Dean Smith’s plans this season.

But with Smith heading to Aston Villa to become their new manager, Macleod is rumoured to be keeping his options open in the final year of his deal.

Rangers have been linked with a move to re-sign the talented player, who scored 16 goals in 68 games whilst with the Ibrox club, but Steven Gerrard’s squad already boast nine central midfielders.

However, the chance to sign Macleod on a free in the summer may be too tempting to pass up, three years after parting ways with the player for a fee in the region of £850,000.

The Bees’ Championship rivals Leeds United are also keen, and are monitoring Macleod’s contract situation closely.