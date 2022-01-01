Leeds and West Ham lead race for highly-rated Championship defender

Queens Park Rangers defender Rob Dickie is reportedly being targeted by numerous Premier League clubs this January.

Dickie, 25, has featured in all 23 Championship fixtures for QPR this season, scoring twice. The Rs currently sit just outside the play-off positions in 7th, and Dickie has played a influential role in their promotion push. However, Mark Warburton’s side are at risk of losing the key defender this month, with Leeds and West Ham leading the race for Dickie’s signature.

According to The Athletic, Burnley, Southampton and Wolves are also big fans of the centre-back.

Dickie has enjoyed a successful campaign so far, and it is no surprise to see him attract interest from top flight clubs.

The towering centre-half stands at 6 ft 4, and has been likened to Harry Maguire with his style of defending.

The report also suggests that QPR are only likely to accept a bid this January in excess of £10 million.

While no official bid has been made yet, the Englishman has admitted he has ambitions of playing top flight football in the future.

Speaking to Not The Top 20 podcast back in August, Dickie said: “I’ve always been really ambitious.

“You speak to anyone that’s close to me or knows me, I’ve always had ambitions of playing at the top level.

“To have played in the Championship I’m proud of, now to make that next step to the Premier League, which I believe I can do, I’m ambitious, I want to play in the Premier League.

“It would mean the world to me to go there, whether that’s with QPR or what it be.

“Right now I’m a QPR player and I’m enjoying my time with QPR. We’ll see what the future holds.”

Dickie currently has two and a half years remaining on his QPR contract.

QPR boss calls for mental strength from squad

Mark Warburton has called on his side to show mental strength following a tough run of games.

After securing a last-minute winner against Bristol City to end 2021, Rangers next face Birmingham City in the league.

Blues are well rested after their last two fixtures were postponed as a result of a COVID outbreak.

However, Warburton remained adamant this is not the time to be making excuses.

He told the club’s media: “The mental attitude of the squad right now is everything.

“Losers find an excuse, winners find a way. That is it.

“It’s easy to say my legs are tired, or this or that. No, no, no. We have to find a way. Mindset is absolutely everything and I am glad to say this squad has it in abundance.”

