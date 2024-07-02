Leeds United have confirmed the sale of generational talent Archie Gray to Tottenham for an undisclosed fee with TEAMtalk able to offer unique insight into the details of the deal, with the Whites issuing an apology for the sale and also sugar-coating the teenager’s exit by simultaneously confirming the permanent signing of Joe Rodon.

The 18-year-old burst on to the scene last season by making 52 appearances for the Whites, outlining his outstanding qualities as both a central midfielder and as a right-back. Given his qualities, it was no surprise to see Gray named the EFL’s Young Player of the Year on the back of his outstanding campaign, which sadly for Leeds, ultimately resulted in a double promotion failure.

Indeed, his last outing for the Whites came at Wembley as their hopes of returning to the Premier League were ended courtesy of a 1-0 defeat to Southampton.

And with the club needing to cash in on a top star to ensure they did not breach Profit and Sustainability Rules (PSR), it was Gray’s name that was thrust immediately into the shop window and once Leeds realised nothing was incoming in terms of concrete bids for their other top saleable asset in Crysencio Summerville.

IN DEPTH ➡️ Archie Gray: Why Tottenham have a future £100m player on their hands

With Leeds willing to negotiate for Gray, it was little surprise to see his name being linked with a plethora of clubs, with Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool, Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund all among his suitors.

However, it emerged on Saturday that Brentford had entered talks with Leeds over a deal, offering them a deal worth an initial £35m, but rising to £40m with add-ons.

Archie Gray transfer: Fee, contract length, Tottenham shirt number all revealed

But with the Bees failing to agree a deal, that opened the door for Tottenham to step in and they have quickly managed to settle on a payment plan that suits Leeds, also totalling £40m but with a more significant fee paid up front to help overcome their PSR concerns.

Confirmation of his signing finally arrived on Tuesday morning after a couple of days of negotiating.

Gray will sign a six-year deal at Tottenham through to summer 2030, and will earn a contract worth £75,000 a week – fantastic money for an 18-year-old.

He will inherit the No 14 shirt at Spurs, most recently worn by Ivan Perisic, but also previously held, ironically, by Rodon. Luka Modric and David Ginola are comfortably the biggest names Tottenham have had in the same shirt over the years.

TEAMtalk can also confirm that Leeds do not have a sell-on clause attached to the deal, nor did Leeds try and negotiate a season’s loan return for the teenager, meaning he will report for pre-season training at his new club in the coming week.

Leeds, meanwhile, have issued a statement apologising for the sale of one of their best talents to break through in years.

In a statement on their official website, Leeds wrote: “Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board’s resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars.

“Whilst we understand that supporters will be hugely disappointed to lose such a home-grown talent, and a family name so synonymous with Leeds United, the move improves the club’s chance to compete for automatic promotion next season by increasing our ability to build a competitive squad within the league’s financial control regulations.

“Everyone at Leeds United is heartbroken to see one of our own depart and would like to thank Archie for all his efforts and professionalism. He leaves with the very best wishes for his future career and in the knowledge that Leeds will always be his home.”

Leeds transfers: Joe Rodon seals return to Elland Road

In a separate deal – and the reason why Tottenham always had the upper hand over their fellow suitors for Gray, Leeds have also announced the permanent signing of Wales defender Rodon on a permanent deal.

Rodon shone during a season’s loan at Elland Road last season, making 50 appearances under Daniel Farke as he made the right-sided centre-half slot his own.

Upon returning to Spurs this summer, the club made it very clear they were willing to cash in on him, placing a £15m asking price on his head.

And with Leicester and Ipswich among his suitors, the 26-year-old had a chance to play Premier League football by joining one of the sides who went up ahead of the Whites.

DON’T MISS ➡️ The Champions League chasing side Leeds United could have had if Marcelo Bielsa landed his top targets

However, TEAMtalk always stated Rodon was content at Leeds and would be happy to return if a deal could be negotiated – and now his signing has been confirmed at the same time as Gray’s exit was sealed.

Rodon has signed a four-year deal at Leeds, through to summer 2028, for an undisclosed fee, believed to be for an initial £10m, but incentified to give Spurs an additional payment if the Whites return to the Premier League at any stage during that four-year term.

In a statement, Leeds said: “Leeds United are delighted to announce the signing of Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur for an undisclosed fee.

“The defender rejoins the Whites after an impressive year on loan at Elland Road in the 2023/24 season and he has now agreed a four-year-deal, running until the summer of 2028.

“After becoming a fan favourite at Elland Road, Rodon has now turned his loan into a permanent move, becoming the first summer signing for the Whites ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.”