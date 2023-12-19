Leeds see approach for Turkey attacker wrecked by Man Utd – but Farke is given hope over €15m summer signing

Leeds United have reportedly seen an enquiry to sign Kerem Akturkoglu stopped in its tracks with Galatasaray unwilling to negotiate any of their star players’ sales while the club is actively pursuing two major trophies.

The Whites are going well in the Championship having climbed to third in recent weeks off the back of an excellent run of form under Daniel Farke. And while Leeds have seen progress stall in recent matches, picking up just one point from the last six available, they can put things right if they claim a significant win over Ipswich Town, the team they need to catch, in Saturday’s showdown at Elland Road.

With Leeds preparing for what they hope will be a solid push for promotion over the second half of the season, attention is now turning towards the January window and potential options to further strengthen their squad.

One of Leeds’ major strengths this season has been the goal threat provided by their wingers, with Dan James and particularly Crysencio Summerville catching the eye.

And with those places in the side seemingly locked down, speculation has risen in recent weeks that Leeds could now be open to the possible exit of another winger in Wilfried Gnonto, who was the subject of a failed £25m bid from Everton over the summer.

The Italy winger has only started six matches in the Championship this season and knows he needs a strong showing in the second half of the season to nail down a place in the Azzurri’s European Championship squad as they look to defend their title.

As a result, it’s suggested Leeds’ stance over his sale has softened and they would now be willing to consider his sale if a sizeable offer arrived in the winter window.

READ MORE: Aaronson set for crunch talks with Farke over Leeds return as faltering star given path back

Leeds fail to convince Galatasaray to sell Kerem Akturkoglu

Were Gnonto to leave, however, Leeds would look to bring in a replacement. And reports in the last 24 hours have seen the Whites linked with a move for highly-rated Galatasaray winger Akturkoglu.

The 25-year-old, who play off either wing or through the middle, is enjoying an excellent season, having scored eight goals and added seven assists from 27 appearances this season.

That has led to speculation that Leeds are ready to rival Lazio to his signing in the winter window, with his asking price of a modest €15m (£12.9m) not seen as prohibitive for either side.

A Leeds approach for Akturkoglu would be deemed highly controversial given the tensions between the two clubs.

However, it is for sporting reasons only why Galatasaray have made clear their stance over why the 26-times capped Turkey international will not be allowed to leave.

Indeed, Galatasaray are the reigning Super Lig champions and have big ambitions of defending their title this season. They are currently locked on a near-idential record with Fenerbahce at the summit.

Moreover, the club are also hoping to go deep into the Europa League this season, having made the most of Manchester United‘s Champions League nightmare to finish above the Red Devils in Group A.

And while Gala still lost three of their six matches in Europe’s premier competition, they will be afforded the chance of redemption in the Europa League instead.

January sale ruled out; summer deal could be an option for Leeds

Now Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk insists his side have no interest in selling Akturkoglu, or any of their other prized assets mid-season, while they are still chasing glory both at home and in Europe.

And with Man Utd also linked with their French full-back Sacha Boey, Buruk has made his side’s stance perfectly clear, with Beyez Gazete reporting all moves for their best players will be ‘blocked’ come the January window.

However, in giving Leeds hope of a possible summer deal for Akturkoglu, Buruk is reported to have told the pair: “We have big goals. I will need you in the league and in Europe. Wait until the end of the season.”

The report states that both Akturkoglu and Boey have no issues with staying with the Istanbul giants for the time being and are said to have reacted ‘positively’ to Buruk’s stance.

But come the summer, that apparent gentleman’s agreement could see the pair move if Buruk stays true to his word.

As a result, Leeds and Lazio both intend to keep watching the winger’s progress with regards a potential summer swoop instead.

DON’T MISS ~ Who is Ali Al-Hamadi? The Iraqi sensation being chased by Peterborough, Leeds and providing hope for his country