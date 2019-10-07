Leeds at risk of losing one loanee as club holds talks over recall

Leeds United are at risk of seeing loanee Jack Clarke return to Tottenham Hotspur early with the Premier League club in talks over recalling him, according to reports.

Clarke, who signed for Spurs from Leeds for £9m in the summer transfer window, was sent back out on loan for the current campaign with boss Mauricio Pochettino keen for the 18-year-old to continue his development in West Yorkshire.

However, that has not happened as yet with Clarke failing to play a single minute in the Championship and being restricted to two EFL Cup appearances and run-outs for the Under-23s side.

According to Football Insider, Tottenham are worried about Clarke’s lack of playing time and are considering recalling him in January before sending him on loan to a different club.

EFL rules – which state clubs can only select five loanees in a matchday squad – have also contributed to the midfielder’s lack of action at Elland Road.

Clarke has been named in the squad for Leeds’ last three second-tier games, but was an unused substitute on Saturday as Bielsa’s men lost 2-1 to Millwall.