Leeds barge in on rival Man Utd pursuit of midfield star who wants to leave amid ‘jackpot’ stance

Leeds United have reportedly entered the frame for 21-year-old Manchester United target Mandela Keita, who wants to move to England.

For the Red Devils, improvement is necessary after what’s shaping up to be a very poor season. After United finished third in the Premier League last season, they’d have expected similar this term.

But they’re currently eighth, and if they remain there it’ll be their first finish outside the top six since 2013/14.

Some big names have been linked with the club, with new part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe looking to be ambitious in every way possible.

But the development of Kobbie Mainoo might have shown the club that huge names aren’t necessary, given the midfielder is 19 years old and has been one of United’s best players in his first season of senior football.

It was recently reported that they want 25-year-old Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall to pair with Mainoo after a season bossing it in the Championship, and, given Casemiro looks likely to depart, more young midfielders have been linked.

Links to young OH Leuven man Keita (on loan at Royal Antwerp) have been consistent, and his parent club’s CEO has already suggested it will be hard for them to keep hold of him.

His loan fee to Antwerp (approximately £2.5million) is the third-highest fee the club have ever received for a transfer, and it was not even permanent. That suggests they’d find it hard to turn down many offers for Keita.

Leeds enter battle for Keita

And they might have a lot of them, with United being joined by a number of big English sides in the pursuit.

The most striking is interest from the Manchester club’s rivals, Leeds, revealed by Nieuwsblad.

The Whites could soon be Prem bound again, and will be looking to build a squad for the top flight – the heavy interest from other sides in Keita suggests he’d do a good job at that level.

Alongside that pair, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, Norwich and Blackburn Rovers are said to be interested in the midfielder.

It is not clear exactly how much Leuven would ask for to allow him to leave.

Antwerp looking for ‘jackpot’

But if certain conditions – which have not been revealed – are met, Antwerp will be able to make Keita’s loan permanent.

Previous reports have suggested they might look to sell him for a fee of around £17million.

The Nieuwsblad report states Antwerp are looking to hit the ‘jackpot’ with Keita, though it’s not clear if that means just signing him, or doing so and flipping him immediately.

For the English sides, it won’t matter who they buy the midfielder from, just that he’s available.

He might be cheaper from his parent club than he would be if he went to Antwerp, though. In any case, it’s said Keita ‘wants to make the move’.

