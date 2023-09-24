Leeds in battle to avoid agonising sale as Crystal Palace identify ideal Olise successor

Premier League side Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Leeds United midfield prospect Archie Gray, according to a report.

Gray has become a fully fledged member of the Leeds first team this season, quickly establishing himself in the Championship. So far, Daniel Farke has used him in all 10 games across the league and Carabao Cup.

Despite still only being 17 years of age, Gray has caught the attention of Premier League side Crystal Palace, per The Sun on Sunday. Indeed, he has been identified by the Eagles as someone who could succeed Michael Olise, who signed a new contract this summer after interest from Chelsea but is likely to remain on the radar of elite clubs ahead of future transfer windows.

As for when a swoop for Gray could materialise, it is suggested that Leeds would be under pressure to cash in on him if they miss out on promotion back to the Premier League. In other words, Palace would be best off waiting until the summer to see what their chances of snapping up the teenager would be.

READ MORE: Massive Leeds Utd striker move rejected as €29m bid fails to gain Daniel Farke support

Losing Gray would be a bitter blow for Leeds, not only because of his potential but also his family ties to the club, since he is a relative of former players Eddie Gray, Frank Gray and Andy Gray.

Archie Gray is under contract at Elland Road until the end of next season. Farke will be hoping to have him at his disposal for the long term, which adds another incentive for Leeds to gain an immediate return to the top flight, as if they didn’t have enough motivation already.

After eight games of their league season, Leeds find themselves in the top six of the second tier. They will of course be aiming to stay in that kind of territory by the end of the campaign.

Palace could lift another EFL talent to Prem

If not, it appears Palace will test their resolve for Gray – even if he is a different kind of midfielder to the one he might be replacing in Olise.

Olise is another example of Palace picking up talent from the EFL in recent years, as was Eberechi Eze – both of whom have been converted into proven Premier League operators.

Perhaps Gray could follow a similar pathway if Palace are able to get their hands on him, but for now, his full focus will be on making a name for himself with Leeds.