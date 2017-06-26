Leeds battle Huddersfield for £2m Iceland defender

Leeds and Huddersfield are reportedly locked in a fight with local rivals Huddersfield to sign Iceland defender Sverrir Ingason.

The 23-year-old centre-half only joined La Liga side Granada in January, but a clause in his contract allows the player to leave for a £2million fee in the event of the club’s relegation.

Ingason played a starring role for Iceland as they beat England in the first knockout round and reached the quarter-finals of Euro 2016 last summer, with his performances in France earning him a move from Belgian side Lokeren.

But the player was unable to halt Granada’s slide towards relegation, with the player featuring 17 times as the club finished rock bottom on just 20 points.

The player’s availability has been circulated round several European clubs and The Sun believes new Leeds manager Thomas Christensen has already made contact.

It’s claimed the Dane is a fan of the player after becoming aware of the centre-back during his time at Viking FK in 2015, prior to his move to Belgium with Lokeren.

However, Huddersfield have also been tracking Ingason for some time and it’s believed David Wagner’s side could also be readying an offer as they prepare to embark on their Premier League adventure.