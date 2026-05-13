Lutsharel Geertruida is wanted by Leeds United and Liverpool this summer

A growing number of Premier League clubs are in contact with RB Leipzig regarding Lutsharel Geertruida’s situation ahead of the summer transfer window, with Leeds United among the sides showing interest, TEAMtalk can reveal, though competition for the departing Sunderland loanee is extremely tough.

The Dutch international has enjoyed an impressive campaign during his season-long loan spell at Sunderland, and his performances have significantly strengthened his reputation across Europe.

Now, after it was confirmed that Geertruida will not stay at the Stadium of Light beyond this season despite the €23m (£20m, $27m) option on his deal, TEAMtalk has made contact with those close to the situation to find out where the land lies over the future.

Indeed, we exclusively revealed back in March that several clubs were closely monitoring Geertruida’s progress amid a suspicion at the time that he would not remain on Wearside, with scouts left impressed by his versatility, athleticism and consistency throughout the season.

The 25-year-old’s ability to operate at right-back, or a left or right-sided centre-back has made him particularly attractive to clubs seeking tactical flexibility in their back line.

Liverpool explored the possibility of signing Geertruida during the January transfer window, but TEAMtalk understands a move was never realistically available at that stage.

However, the Reds have maintained their admiration for the Netherlands international and continue to keep close tabs on his situation heading into the summer.

Aston Villa, Everton, Tottenham Hotspur and Crystal Palace have also all been monitoring Geertruida closely over recent months as interest in the defender continues to intensify.

TEAMtalk can also now confirm that Leeds United have also been informed of the player’s expected availability this summer and do hold a genuine interest.

Furthermore, Leeds hope they may hold one advantage over their rivals in their quest for a summer deal…

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Leeds hope Red Bull connection helps with Geertruida chase

Indeed, Leeds’ connection to the Red Bull football network is understood to have played a role in communication lines remaining active regarding Geertruida’s future.

The Yorkshire club are expected to strengthen defensively this summer, and the Sunderland loanee’s profile is viewed as one that could fit their long-term recruitment strategy.

Sources indicate Geertruida is increasingly expected to become available once his loan spell concludes, with Leipzig open to discussions over his future if the right offer arrives.

Interest is not limited to England either.

TEAMtalk understands clubs in Italy, Germany, France and Spain have all made enquiries or continued monitoring the defender as they assess potential summer opportunities.

Geertruida’s experience at both club and international level, combined with his tactical adaptability, has made him one of the more attractive defensive options emerging onto the market ahead of the next transfer window.

Those close to the player believe he is now ready for the next major step in his career following his impressive adaptation to English football during his time at Sunderland.

Premier League clubs, in particular, have been impressed by how quickly he has settled into the pace and physical demands of the English game.

With Liverpool still interested, Leeds now entering the, race and several clubs across Europe circling, Geertruida is shaping up to become one of the more intriguing defensive transfer battles of the summer.

Leeds have also held what sources describe as positive talks with Ladislav Krejci ahead of a possible summer move, and as the Whites weigh up which defender to add to their ranks.

Over at Anfield, meanwhile, the chances of Alisson leaving have catapulted after it was revealed why the Reds are ready to sanction an emotional exit this summer.

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