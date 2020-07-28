Leeds battling six Serie A clubs in race to land £18m Stuttgart striker

Leeds are reportedly in a fight with six Serie A clubs in the race to sign Stuttgart striker Nicolas Gonzalez this summer.

The Elland Road outfit are expected to be very active in the transfer window after they secured their top-flight return.

It would appear that a new frontman is their top priority. With the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Edinson Cavani already linked with the club.

Zlatan, however, is poised to stay in Milan for another year, while Uruguay forward Cavani is closing in on a switch to Benfica.

That has forced Leeds to switch targets and TransferMarkt states that Gonzalez is now the man they want.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed an excellent campaign with Stuttgart. He scored 14 goals in 27 league games to lead his club back to the Bundesliga.

Gonzalez, who has won three Argentina caps, also has the ability to play wide. But his addition will come at a cost.

Leeds looking to lay down marker in summer window

Tag24 claims the player will cost anywhere between £13.5m and £18m, but that is not the only problem for Leeds.

The report also states that both Milan clubs, Napoli, Atalanta, Lazio and Roma are also keen on Gonzalez.

But if Leeds were to beat out major clubs from Italy, it would certainly send a signal that they are ready to do some serious transfer business this summer.

