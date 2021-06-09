Leeds ‘beaten’ as Southampton near £10.3m deal for Ligue 1 ace

Southampton are on the verge of securing the signing of Brest left-back Romain Perraud, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side reported to have ‘beaten Leeds United to his signature’.

The Whites have had continuous links with the Stade Brest left-back in recent weeks. Indeed, the left side of defence is an area that Marcelo Bielsa is looking to strengthen this summer. Ezgjan Alioski is out of contract at the end of the month and his future remains uncertain. Stuart Dallas, meanwhile, has enjoyed his move into midfield and looks likely to stay there.

Previous reports claimed that Leeds are close to landing Perraud. Indeed, director of football Victor Orta reportedly felt ‘confident’ of sealing the Frenchman’s transfer to West Yorkshire.

A report last week though claimed Leeds were stalling on the deal and were put off by Brest’s valuation – said to be between £15m-£18m.

However, it has since emerged that Southampton have been in talks with Brest and now it’s claimed a deal is close. As per L’Equipe, Saints have ‘won the race’ for Perraud with Leeds ‘considered beaten’ in the race.

They claim that negotiations are continuing but Saints look likely to pay an initial €12m (£10.3m) to sign the 23-year-old. That deal will likely include bonuses and add-ons on top. Once they’re agreed, the player will be free to travel across the channel and talk to Hasenhuttl’s side.

Perraud made 36 Ligue 1 appearances for Brest this season, scoring three goals and adding seven assists.

He will be considered the replacement for Ryan Bertrand, who left St Mary’s this summer at the end of his contract.

Leeds could let Casey leave

Leeds, meanwhile, could let young defender Oliver Casey leave amid links to Blackpool this summer.

The Tangerines are preparing for life back in the second tier, having clinched promotion via the play-offs on 30 May.

And coach Neil Critchley has identified Casey as player who can bolster his options.

As per BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope, Casey is open to the switch in order to secure more playing time. The transfer to Bloomfield Road would be on a permanent basis.

READ MORE: Leeds regular’s agent addresses reported interest in his client from PSG