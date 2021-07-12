Leeds could benefit after major move leaves Man Utd star mulling exit

A frequently touted deal between Leeds and Man Utd has again come into focus after Jadon Sancho’s imminent arrival has left a Red Devil facing an uncertain future.

England winger Sancho was one of the unfortunate trio to fail from the spot as the Three Lions emerged as runners-up at Euro 2020. The 21-year-old played a bit-part role in the tournament despite tremendous back-to-back campaigns with Dortmund. Nevertheless, with time on his side, Sancho will have many more tournaments on which to make his mark.

Sancho will likely be a Man Utd player entering many of those future competitions with his move from Dortmund expected to soon be completed now Euro 2020 has concluded.

However, his arrival may inadvertently push a current Red Devil towards the exit door.

Daniel James has rarely been afforded a lengthy chance to impress since moving to Old Trafford in 2019.

Mason Greenwood’s emergence threw a spanner in his prospects of regular game-time. Sancho’s arrival will push him even further down the pecking order.

As such, the Scottish Mail on Sunday (via motleedsnews) report that he is ‘assessing his options’.

One club who could benefit is Leeds Utd, with links between the Whites and James a common occurrence.

The Welshman came close to joining Leeds in 2019 and was even pictured holding a club shirt as a deal appeared close.

REVEALED: Daniel James was so close to joining Leeds he posed with his name on the shirt before complaining 'they just won't sign' as Swansea pulled the plug at the last minute https://t.co/6BJL0LTblX pic.twitter.com/kdLvAbBgTZ — Mail Sport (@MailSport) August 16, 2019

He would ultimately go on to join Man Utd six months later. Though Leeds have often been touted as a possible loan option since.

The Mail report declared Leeds are once again ‘monitoring developments’. But for his part, James is believed to be ‘reluctant to leave’.

Nevertheless, the need for regular action is at the forefront of his mind and accordingly, he is open to ‘assessing his options’.

Leicester City were also credited with interest prior to the conclusion of last season.

Overseas Leeds target open to England return

Meanwhile, Leeds United have received a huge boost from one of their reported targets as they look to strengthen their midfield as an immediate priority in the transfer market.

No time is being wasted by Victor Orta in the transfer market. Indeed, he has now reportedly turned his attention to finding a central midfielder.

What’s more, according to the report, Leeds are fully focused on their ‘top target’ and have held talks with the player. The identity of the midfielder is unknown. One man it possibly could be, though, is Huesca’s Kelechi Nwakali.

Leeds were last week said to be considering the former Arsenal youth player as an option. Nwakali, 23, spent three years with the Gunners before leaving for Spain in 2019.

And now in the latest update the Nigerian is said to be fancying a return to England. That’s according to The Telegraph. This new report claims Bournemouth and Watford are also interested in him. Huesca are supposedly hoping for a £15m fee.

