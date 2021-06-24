Leeds boss Bielsa deploys scout to track Copa America headline maker

Leeds United are reportedly keeping an eye on how Blackburn Rovers striker Ben Brereton is performing at the Copa America.

It has been a year to remember so far for Brereton. He finished the 2020-21 Championship season with a career-best tally of seven goals. Then, in May, he received his first call-up to the Chile international team. Despite being born in England, he is eligible for the South American country because of his mother being born there.

Brereton barely speaks a word of Spanish but that hasn’t stopped him making an impact for Chile. Having made their squad for this summer’s Copa America, he recently scored his first international goal at the tournament.

His story has made headlines in South America and back home in the United Kingdom. As he continues to enjoy this moment of his career, he is now apparently attracting interest from the Premier League.

According to Chilean source RedGol, who have been informed by someone who used to work with Marcelo Bielsa when he was in charge of their national team, Leeds are now scouting Brereton.

The West Yorkshire side are said to have been interested in Brereton for quite some time. Now, they are using the Copa America as the perfect opportunity to judge his talents.

It has been going relatively well for him so far, so he will be hoping to continue impressing.

Brereton’s contract with Blackburn Rovers expires in 2022, so they are trying to extend it. However, if they cannot, they may have to sell him this summer.

The 22-year-old has never played in the Premier League, so a move to Leeds would be a step up. His current involvement at the Copa America is putting him up against some stronger players, so Leeds will be able to judge how he copes. At present, he seems to be doing well.

Leeds are in the market for a new attacker this summer to help ease the burden on Patrick Bamford. Bamford enjoyed one of his best ever seasons after his side were promoted to the Premier League. But to sustain their place in the division, they need more options to keep him on his toes.

Brereton, who also provided five assists in the Championship last season, would be an interesting one to consider.

