Leeds United look set to miss out on the signing of Emi Buendia after a reigning league champion elbowed their way to the front of the queue to sign the Aston Villa star – and with a journalist instead revealing the position the Whites were more likely to focus on signing instead.

The Whites have the chance to pull clear at the top of the Championship on Sunday night when they take on promotion rivals Burnley in a crunch game at Turf Moor. Going into the game 10 unbeaten, Leeds will know that victory over Scott Parker’s side will take them a significant step closer back towards the promised land after last season’s near-miss.

As it stands, Leeds are the only side in the four-team chase for automatic promotion not to strengthen their squad – from the outside looking in Leeds already have a squad the envy of the entire league anyway and are already blessed with strong options throughout.

However, one perceived area of weakness is in creative midfield with not all their supporters entirely convinced by the merits of USA international Brenden Aaronson, who is currently on four games without a goal.

As a result, Leeds have been strongly linked with a move to reunite boss Daniel Farke with Buendia, with the Argentine seemingly set to be given the green light to leave Aston Villa this month after falling down the pecking order.

Any move for the playmaker, though, would be ambitious with Villa more interested in a permanent sale than a loan and with the player also on a sizeable salary at Villa Park.

Now, Leeds’ hopes of securing Buendia’s signature have suffered a significant blow after Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg revealed Bayer Leverkusen have launched a move to sign him.

He posted on X: ‘Bayer 04 Leverkusen exploring loan deal for Emiliano Buendia! 28 y/o versatile attacking midfielder under contract at Aston Villa until 2026. Leverkusen considering a loan with an option buy. Villa demanding an obligation option.

‘Another club is also in the race for him. Buendia could replace Martin Terrier who will miss the rest of the season with an Achilles injury.’

Farke dodges Buendia questions as journalist hails Leeds links ‘ambitious’

That’s not to say Leeds could not try themselves to make a firm offer for the player, but given their status in the Championship and the fact that Leverkusen can offer Champions League football, it would be fair to state the Whites are now very much second favourites in the transfer race.

Farke has consistently refused to answer questions about the prospect of reuniting with his former Norwich playmaker at Elland Road, insisting it would not be fair of him to talk about a player who belongs to another club.

“I don’t speak about any other player under contract at another club. Obviously, I’ve worked with him for many years, I really rate him. I don’t comment on players on other clubs.”

Despite those denials, sources understand that Buendia is a player of interest to Farke, though Leeds are yet to make a firm approach for his services.

To that end, it was revealed earlier this week the tactics Leeds could try and employ to get a deal over the line.

Regardless, journalist Alan Nixon has referred to links between Leeds and Buendia as ambitious, suggesting instead they might look to strengthen in another position before the window shuts.

‘Awful ambitious target that one … looks a strong squad anyway … bar another centre half probably,’ The Sun journalist posted on X.

Leeds transfer news: Guilavogui wanted; Omobamidele miss

Meanwhile, Leeds’ most recent recruit, Josuha Guilavogui finds himself wanted in France with Red Bull’s latest club, Paris FC, keen to bring the player back to his homeland this year.

Farke’s stance on the veteran’s departure to the capital club has also come to light.

Another player Leeds were reported to have looked at was Andrew Omobamidele, who on Friday sealed a move to Strasbourg. While he was a player Farke also knows well, Leeds did not ultimately end up making a move to sign the Irishman despite strong links for his services.

Leeds also have ambitious interests in Brighton’s Evan Ferguson, TEAMtalk can reveal, though the Whites are way down the list of priorities for the powerful Irishman – with five sides all ahead of them in the pecking order.

