Leeds boss Bielsa blamed himself after shock Cardiff comeback

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has blamed a lack of managerial preparation as his side threw away a three-goal advantage at home to Cardiff.

The Whites were 3-0 up with 30 minutes remaining before the Bluebirds ran riot at Elland Road.

Leeds took the lead into after a slick breakaway from a Cardiff corner was swept in by summer recruit Helder Costa.

Not long after, in-form frontman Patrick Bamford brought down a floated cross before striking in United’s second with his left.

In the early stages of the second half, the lead was extended after Bamford won and converted a penalty in front of the Kop – United were plain sailing.

Bielsa was impressed with the first hour of play but was left stunned as Cardiff fought back to draw the game 3-3 following second half goals from Lee Tomlin, Sean Morrison and Robert Glatzel.

“I did not get the preparation right because I knew about Cardiff City’s strengths and we didn’t resolve it,” Bielsa said.

“We knew how dangerous they are in the air and from set-pieces. Set pieces are crucial in this division and Cardiff made us pay in that area today.

Bielsa was left bemused by the result, he thought his side played well enough to take all three points.

He added: “Some of our attacking play was the best I have seen from Leeds and it is difficult to explain the result.”

“There is no way we should have drawn that game. l felt the substitutes were OK, we needed to take Bamford off to freshen things up a bit.

“I don’t look back on the subs and think I got it wrong. I felt that we were defending OK and even at 3-2 the team was calm.”

Cardiff were even a man down in the final 10 minutes following Sean Morrison’s sending off, adding insult to injury for the Whites.

The Bluebirds lost ground on the playoff pack following the draw and United were knocked out of first place as West Brom beat Birmingham in the West Midlands derby.