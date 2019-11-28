Leeds boss Bielsa has message for Middlesbrough over Woodgate future

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has explained why he thinks Middlesbrough must stay patient with under-pressure boss Jonathan Woodgate.

The two clubs go head-to-head on Saturday, with Bielsa’s men challenging for automatic promotion while Boro are languishing down in 20th, having recorded only their third win of the season over Barnsley on Wednesday night.

And when asked about Woodgate, who made over 100 league appearances for the Whites, ahead of the game at Elland Road, Bielsa said: “Yes I remember him. Of course, but I don’t have enough information to give you an opinion. You have more information in England. Anything I say will be small in comparison.

“It’s clearly a team which is developing. It is in this process, trying to solidify his ideas. Of course, Middlesbrough has important players, no doubt about that. If manager continues doing his job he will achieve to build the team and build respect.

“This is what I think. When I see a team that has ups and downs and very good players. When one team with good players is searching to find his style it’s about time because they have good players.”

Leeds can go back to the top of the table on Saturday with a win over Woodgate’s men, with current leaders West Brom heading to Preston on Monday night.

