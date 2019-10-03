Marcelo Bielsa has admitted for the first time that he should probably make more of an effort to learn English – but insists he has no issues getting his message across to his players.

The Leeds manager is widely adored by Leeds supporters after transforming the club’s style of play, his humility and grace – as typified by his reaction to withdrawing substitute Tyler Roberts on Tuesday.

But his failure to learn English has been questioned by some, with Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville labelling it a ‘weakness’ of the Argentine during a recent interview.

The apparent lack of Bielsa’s English – the Leeds manager regularly communicates his ideas through an interpretor – has never been an issue at Elland Road, though his lack of understanding did appear to lead to the boss picking up a caution on Tuesday for having too many people stood up in the technical area during the win over West Brom.

Analysing his booking and how it could have been avoided, Bielsa told a press conference on Thursday. “I deserve it (the yellow card). There is a rule, you can put only two coaches and we don’t realise that when we are coaching there and after we used to make this mistakes, but we have more than two coaches close to the pitch. I said sorry for that. I don’t speak English.

“They need the help of [coaches] Carlos [Corberan] and Diego Reyes as well. We make this mistake.”

Bielsa continued: “Always, I feel I should talk English. Even if I understand a little English and can transmit ideas. I never find the time and tried to learn it a little bit more. When you work in a country which is not your own country, you are forced to speak the language of the country.”

He added: “I should talk English. I should speak English because this is an obligation because I think I am forced to speak English in a country which receives you and gives you a job. The same in France, Germany and Czech Republic.

“If you talk about communication, for me, it’s not a problem. For me, if I speak less it’s better. If they are brief when they talk, much better. In my situation, I talk more than I should. Translation forces short sentences and I suffer.”

Bielsa, meanwhile, has provided an injury update on Liam Cooper and named the man he feels should be regarded as a ‘complete player’.

Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!