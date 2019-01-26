Leeds boss Bielsa reacts to Casilla debut; discusses January transfer plans

Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa praised his side for their spirit as they came from behind to beat Rotherham and stay top.

Mateusz Klich bagged a second-half double to keep Leeds at the top. The visitors were far from their best but ground out the victory with a double from the Pole to cancel out Semi Ajayi’s first-half screamer.

“It was a necessary win,” Bielsa said. “We still have many games to play. In the first half, we didn’t create any chances. The first goal had a positive impact on the team.”​

Asked whether Klich’s goals have come at a good time of the season, Bielsa added: “When it is hard for the team to score goals, we have another player capable of scoring. It is always something positive for the team.”​