Leeds boss Bielsa reacts to Casilla debut; discusses January transfer plans
Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa praised his side for their spirit as they came from behind to beat Rotherham and stay top.
Mateusz Klich bagged a second-half double to keep Leeds at the top. The visitors were far from their best but ground out the victory with a double from the Pole to cancel out Semi Ajayi’s first-half screamer.
“It was a necessary win,” Bielsa said. “We still have many games to play. In the first half, we didn’t create any chances. The first goal had a positive impact on the team.”
Asked whether Klich’s goals have come at a good time of the season, Bielsa added: “When it is hard for the team to score goals, we have another player capable of scoring. It is always something positive for the team.”
Bielsa handed a debut to former Real Madrid goalkeeper Kiko Casilla, and hinted that yet more arrivals could follow before the end of the window.
He said: “The goalkeeper did not have a lot of work to do with some mid-distance saves and he had some aerial work at the end of the game.
“From my point of view it was very difficult to avoid the goal we conceded and he had a balanced performance.
“I don’t have any certainty about the possibility of a new player (arriving as a transfer).
“If we can work on players who are better than our players, it would be a good thing but they have to be better than our players.”
Rotherham boss Paul Warne joked that Bielsa, in the wake of Spygate, could not have prepared for Rotherham’s opener.
“There’s no way Bielsa would have prepared for that because I haven’t even seen it in training, let alone anyone else. He hit it sweetly and he can score goals,” said Warne.
Get the latest personalised Whites products on our new TEAMtalk Leeds United shop!