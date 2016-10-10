Leeds boss Monk handed touchline ban and fine

Ian Watson
Garry Monk: Guided Leeds into play-off spots

Leeds manager Garry Monk is to serve an immediate one-match touchline ban and has been fined £2,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

During his team’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City last month, Monk was sent to the stands by referee Keith Stroud following an 88th-minute outburst. The ban will be served during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Derby.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has received the same fine – but no ban – after he also accepted a misconduct charge, the FA announced on its official Twitter account.

The governing body considered his behaviour at the end of Town’s recent 1-0 defeat at Reading to have amounted to improper conduct. Huddersfield saw midfielder Rajiv van La Parra sent off in that match and four other players booked.

Leeds Leeds United garry monk