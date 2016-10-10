Leeds boss Monk handed touchline ban and fine

Leeds manager Garry Monk is to serve an immediate one-match touchline ban and has been fined £2,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge.

During his team’s 1-0 defeat at Bristol City last month, Monk was sent to the stands by referee Keith Stroud following an 88th-minute outburst. The ban will be served during Saturday’s Sky Bet Championship trip to Derby.

Huddersfield boss David Wagner has received the same fine – but no ban – after he also accepted a misconduct charge, the FA announced on its official Twitter account.

The governing body considered his behaviour at the end of Town’s recent 1-0 defeat at Reading to have amounted to improper conduct. Huddersfield saw midfielder Rajiv van La Parra sent off in that match and four other players booked.