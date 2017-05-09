Leeds boss Monk takes aim at contract rebel Taylor

Leeds United boss Garry Monk has sent a warning to his players over where their loyalties lie, in the aftermath of defender Charlie Taylor refusing to play.

Leeds full-back Taylor, 23, refused to play in the club’s last game of the season against Wigan on Sunday much to the disgust of Monk and the Leeds fans.

The defender, who is believed to be heading to West Brom, is set to face disciplinary action after Monk confirmed the club will take a “strong stance”.

Speaking to The Yorkshire Evening Post, Monk said: “Achievement should be about making history for a club or achieving something properly for a club.

“It shouldn’t be about what your bank balance is. Football now is a lot more that way; what car you have, what house you have, what money you get.

“Players tend to focus on that as an achievement and it’s not an achievement at all. To achieve something proper is to be remembered at a club and or do something successful at a club. That’s what the drive should be.”

Taylor is out of contract in June and The Sun claims Leeds will chase £4million in compensation for the left-back, who has played 32 times this season.