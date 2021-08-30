Leeds capitalise on Ronaldo deal with Man Utd forward in ‘advanced talks’

The return of Cristiano Ronaldo to Man Utd looks to have already had a knock-on effect after Leeds were revealed to be closing in on a Red Devils forward.

Man Utd pulled off a major coup when seemingly snatching Ronaldo out from under Man City’s nose. The Portuguese icon is guaranteed to be a regular starter, and is projected to assume the central striker role.

The club’s forward ranks were already swelled with a plethora of exciting talent. Mason Greenwood has been in imperious form thus far this season, but Ronaldo’s arrival will likely push him back out onto the flanks.

Man Utd were willing to offload one winger, though that deal fell through at the eleventh hour. Now, according to trusted source Fabrizio Romano, another forward is facing up to an exit.

Romano tweeted Leeds Utd are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign Welsh flyer Daniel James on a ‘permanent deal.’

Discussions are described as ‘ongoing’ regarding multiple aspects of the deal including personal terms.

Leeds were one of a quartet of Premier League clubs stated to be in the mix for James in today’s Paper Talk.

James, 23, almost signed for the Yorkshire club in the window prior to joining Man Utd. James came so close, in fact, that he was even pictured holding a Leeds Utd jersey.

Marcelo Bielsa has frequently been reported to have retained an affinity for James. His all-action style would appear to be a great fit for what the Argentine requires from his wide men.

Leeds had been linked with Club Brugge’s Noa Lang in the position. However, Romano declared any notion that the Dutchman was close to moving to Elland Road to be ‘fake’ news.

Meanwhile, an Arsenal forward’s future will come under the microscope after he emerged on the radar of a side whose deal with Man Utd collapsed, per a report.

With Ronaldo’s return another obstacle in the road to regular first-team football, Man Utd agreed to send Amad Diallo on loan to Feyenoord.

However, it emerged the deal had collapsed after Diallo suffered an untimely injury in his final training session.

Via their official website, the Red Devils revealed Diallo had ‘sustained a thigh muscle injury in training and is likely to be out for six weeks.’ They also confirmed the 19-year-old will now remain at the club.

Now, per the Metro, Arsenal attacker Reiss Nelson is the new player they have identified to take Diallo’s place. The newspaper state that the Dutch side have ‘turned their attentions’ to signing the 21-year-old.

Nelson has been a bit-part player since making his first-team debut in 2017. As such, the article claims he is ‘keen’ on the potential switch. The proposed move would be a season-long loan deal.

