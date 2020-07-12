Leeds, Celtic join chase to sign teenage striker likened to Harry Kane

Leeds United and Celtic have reportedly joined the race to sign highly-rated Wigan attacker Joe Gelhardt this summer.

Wigan announced their intention to head into administration earlier this month. Meaning that some of their better players could be sold cheaply if they cannot solve their financial woes.

Attacker Gelhardt, 18, is expected to be one of their most in-demand players. With Leeds and Celtic joining three other clubs in the chase for his signature.

Tottenham, Everton and Southampton are also thought to be interested, with The Sun claiming last week that Spurs were leading the chase.

That report claimed that scouts of the north London club believe that he could be the next Harry Kane.

Gelhardt has only scored one league goal in 17 times appearances for Wigan’s first team. However, he has racked up 19 goals in 27 caps for England across various youth levels.

Gelhardt, who can play up front or out wide, currently has just one year left on his deal with the Latics. That situation, coupled with Wigan’s financial issues, has left suitors sniffing a bargain.

Both Leeds and Celtic are on the hungt for attacking reinforcements, with Marcelo Bielsa looking to increase his goalscoring options ahead of a return to the Premier League.

Celtic, meanwhile, continue to have concerns over the long-term future of leading marksman Odsonne Edouard. The French striker has also been linked with a move to Elland Road, and is a target for Arsenal as well.

