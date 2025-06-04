Nick Pope must decide on his Newcastle future with Leeds keen on a deal

Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope faces a major dilemma over his future after sources outlined his determination to stay at the club, and with Leeds United very much on standby to strike a deal to bring the 33-year-old to Elland Road this summer.

Pope has been at St James’ Park since a £10m move from Burnley in June 2022 and has proved a reliable figure in Eddie Howe’s goal over that time. But with Newcastle looking at a possible upgrade – and their search focused primarily on James Trafford – the experienced star faces something of a difficult decision this summer.

Indeed, sources have confirmed that, despite Newcastle’s plans to sign a successor in goal, Pope is resolute in his desire to stay on Tyneside and has made it clear he will fight to remain their first-choice goalkeeper during the 2025/26 season. Ultimately, though, that may prove difficult, according to sources.

The 10-times capped England international made a total of 27 Premier League starts this season, securing eight clean sheets, and anchoring Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph over Liverpool.

However, with their pursuit of Trafford as their primary goalkeeper target threatening Pope’s position, the arrival of the 22-year-old Clarets custodian will potentially force him to seek a first-choice role elsewhere.

With his contract running into its last year, Pope is said to be “fully committed” to Newcastle, where he is relishing the prospect of Champions League football.

Yet, the Magpies’ interest in Trafford, who recorded a hugely impressive 29 clean sheets in the Championship last season and is valued at £30m, signals a shift toward youth. Newcastle’s goalkeeper depth adds pressure, and a Trafford arrival could push Pope down the pecking order – or even out the door.

READ MORE ⚫⚪ Newcastle launch aggressive push for new No.1 amid growing Nick Pope uncertainty – sources

Leeds United lead the chase for Nick Pope – sources

With Pope’s future remaining uncertain, sources have revealed that Leeds United have positioned themselves as strong contenders for Pope this summer, viewing him as an upgrade over Illan Meslier as they aim to solidify their Premier League return.

West Ham had also shown interest, though they have full focus on Aaron Ramsdale, leaving Leeds as the most keen party at this stage.

Pope’s experience – over 220 Premier League appearances and 10 England caps – makes him a prime target for Leeds, whose transfer mandate this summer is to sign either proven Premier League talent or outstanding talent from overseas. As far as shot-stoppers go, Pope very much ticks that first box.

The Whites have also been offered the chance to sign Sam Johnstone from Wolves in a possible £8m deal, though they are yet to decide on a possible move for him as they pursue other targets first. Chelsea’s Djordje Petrovic is another option for the Whites this summer.

Pope, though, remains very much one to watch.

While he is determined to fight for his spot at Newcastle, their transfer strategy may dictate his future.

If Trafford’s signing is finalised, Pope could face a tough choice: accept a backup role or move to a club like Leeds, where he’d be guaranteed starts.

For now, Pope remains focused on Newcastle, but sources have stated the coming weeks will be pivotal in shaping his next chapter and his agents are working to find the correct solution.

Leeds make final Meslier call; Newcastle sweating on Gordon exit

⚪🟡 Leeds United WILL axe Illan Meslier with England trio wanted as replacements – sources

⚫⚪ Anthony Gordon ‘open’ to Liverpool transfer with big-money sale to fund Newcastle raid – sources

⚪🟡 Leeds chances of Kalvin Phillips reunion revealed as Man City green light exit and name price

VOTE: Where will Leeds finish in their first season back in the Premier League?