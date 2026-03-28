Archie Gray has been told he should consider a return to Leeds as he’s “ruining his career” at Tottenham Hotspur, though the chances of a move back to Elland Road anytime soon already look slim and with sources revealing all on the clubs who are actually keen on signing the 20-year-old midfielder.

Gray left Leeds in a £40m (€46m, $54m) deal in the summer of 2024, with the Whites forced to cash in on their prized young star to stay in line with FFP and ensure they had the funds required to further strengthen their squad. And while Leeds were heartbroken to see him leave, the deal has arguably worked out pretty well for all parties.

But while Gray has proved an outstanding performer for Tottenham this season, his side have looked anything but as they struggle to avoid a first relegation from the top flight since 1977.

With just seven games remaining, Spurs – winless so far in the Premier League during 2026 – have been sucked deep into the relegation conversation and have just a point buffer on themselves and 18th-placed West Ham.

And relegation has raised the prospect of Gray potentially leaving Spurs at the end of the season, with the 20-year-old not short of admirers and staggeringly told he is wasting his potential in N17.

That’s the verdict of talkSPORT’s Sonny Snelling, who, in a surprising act of self-sabotage, stated: “If I were five years old and I wanted a Spurs shirt, do I want any of them on the back? No. Maybe Archie Gray.

“I just feel like he could go back to Leeds or something. Or look for pastures new.

“He shouldn’t be here. He’s ruining his own career. I feel guilty that we’re part of that.”

However, amid claims a buy-back clause was inserted in the deal that took him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, TEAMtalk can reveal that, it is our understanding that no such arrangement exists, with the deal a straight cash buy and also one struck independently of the £10m arrangement that brought Joe Rodon in the opposite direction on the same day.

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Archie Gray will be a man in demand this summer – Sources

That verdict has also been backed up by BBC Radio Leeds’ Adam Pope.

When asked about the possibility of the 20-year-old re-joining the Whites this summer, he told BBC Sport: “Never say never, but I don’t see Archie returning to the club any time soon, and I am not aware of any buy-back clause.”

However, that’s not to say Gray won’t be a man in demand this summer because, as exclusively revealed earlier this week, the England Under-21 international has a string of clubs keeping tabs on his situation and are poised to pounce should Spurs find themselves relegated to the second tier at the end of the season.

Indeed, our reporter Fraser Fletcher wrote on March 24 that Spurs ‘face a major battle’ to retain Gray’s this summer, with the midfielder ‘almost certain to leave in the event of relegation’, and with sources confirming interest from Manchester United is genuine.

However, the Red Devils are far from the only side keen.

To that end, sources have stated that Borussia Dortmund are growing increasingly keen on a move for the 16-times capped England Under-21 midfielder themselves and are positioning themselves firmly in the mix for his signature if Spurs are relegated from the Premier League.

The German juggernauts believe they can sell their project to the young star and feel they can make a strong case to convince him to leave England. But in addition to Dortmund and United, Chelsea and Aston Villa have also been confirmed as interested in the midfielder, as well, with the quartet all eyeing a move if Spurs’ worst dreams become a reality.

Ultimately, though, their chances of a deal hinge almost entirely on Spurs’ fate. Stay up, and the north London side will feel they have no reason to sell, while the player himself is not agitating for a move, either.

Tottenham ready to turn to Sean Dyche; Leeds have Farke questions

Meanwhile, in a surprise turn of events, Sean Dyche< would be willing to replace Igor Tudor and take charge of Tottenham Hotspur now, sources have told TEAMtalk.

Tottenham are working intensively behind the scenes to identify a replacement for Tudor before confirming his departure, with multiple candidates under consideration.

We exclusively broke the news on March 24 that Tottenham are expecting to part company with Tudor ‘by mutual consent’, but the north London club have been reluctant to make the move official without first lining up a successor.

Either way, the north London side are ready to roll the dice one final time in a desperate bid to preserve their Premier League status.

Up in West Yorkshire, the future of Farke as Leeds United manager has once again been called into serious doubt, with one former Premier League chief explaining why he could be sacked by chairman Paraag Marathe at the end of the season.

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