Adama Traore has indicated he would prefer a return to Barcelona this summer ahead of any other club were Wolves be forced to cash in on the winger.

The powerful wideman is currently away with Spain preparing for their final Euro 2020 group game against Slovakia. Luis Enrique’s side need to pick up the win to guarantee their place in the last 16. And Traore will be hoping to feature, having yet to taste any action.

Traore will be hoping for a chance to shine, perhaps to remind some of the world’s biggest clubs about his talents. And with his future at club level looking less than certain, that is a chance that Traore would be hoping to grasp.

Indeed, having impressed during the 2019/20 season, Traore was linked with huge moves to Liverpool and Barcelona. And while his form during 2021/22 dropped off somewhat – along with many of his Wolves teammates – he remains a player of interest for many.

This summer, Traore has been linked with a club-record move to Leeds. Marcelo Bielsa’s side are looking to build on their strong return to the Premier League and are reportedly weighing up an approach.

He’s also reportedly being eyed by Chelsea. That’s amid claims that Thomas Tuchel is looking to play Traore in a wing-back role next season. Inter star Achraf Hakimi, however, remains the European champions’ No 1 choice.

Traore, however, admits a move across the Premier League is not of huge interest to him. Instead, he admits a move back to Barcelona would carry most appeal.

And having started his career at the Nou Camp, Traore made clear the appeal of a return to Catalonia.

“Barcelona is my home,” Traore told RAC1, via Marca. “It’s the reality. I grew up since I was 10.

“From here, we will have to manage with my agents and see what role Barcelona wants.”

Traore’s deal with Wolves runs until 2023. However, there is a growing opinion that Wolves will have to sell before they can buy this summer.

As such, both Traore and Ruben Neves have been linked with big-money exits at Molineux.

Traore provides Spain fitness update

Traore, meanwhile, has told Enrique he’s fit and ready to play in their crunch Group E showdown with Slovakia.

With La Roja having scored just once in two games, there is a growing clamour to hand Traore a start in Spain.

And now the winger has told Enrique he will be ready if called upon.

“I am fine,” he said, via Sport.

“Because of my characteristics as an explosive player, sometimes I have to take more care of my muscles.

“Each player has to control injuries in a different way. A midfielder that covers large distances is different.

“Now, I am fine, and I am excited to return the feedback that I have received from the boss.”

Asked about Spain’s indifferent start, he added: “Our mentality is to always win. We never step on the pitch thinking that we are going to lose.

“They are football things. We will get there and we are going to get goals. We are doing good things and I’m sure they will come.”

