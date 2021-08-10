Leeds chief believes summer signing will be world class under Bielsa

Leeds United chief executive Angus Kinnear reckons Junior Firpo will prove a smash hit at Elland Road – and believes the Whites have signed themselves a “world-class star”.

Firpo completed his move from Barcelona back in July, signing a four-year contract with the Whites. It is believed he cost £12.8m. The 24-year-old was a man in demand after being deemed surplus to requirements at the Nou Camp.

He should make his debut in the mouth-watering opener against Manchester United on Saturday.

And while Firpo, along with Jack Harrison, remains the only senior signing made by the club, Kinnear is expecting big things from the former Spain U21 international.

“We’re delighted with the transfer of Junior,” Kinnear told the Square Ball podcast.

“I think we have a world class left-back, who was hugely highly regarded before he signed for Barcelona.

“I don’t think Barcelona worked out in the way he would have hoped. But he’s been a brilliant addition already in terms of behind the scenes. A fantastic professional who works really hard, totally behind the ethos.

“We’re very pleased about that.”

Leeds moved for Firpo after it became apparent that Gjanni Alioski would not be signing a new deal.

The popular Macedonian moved to Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli as a free agent.

And while Firpo has some sizeable shoes to fill, Kinnear’s belief is that Leeds will have a genuine star.

Junior Firpo explains Leeds move

Firpo, meanwhile, reckons his move to Leeds was the right choice for him after a spell of frustration at Barcelona.

Speaking last month, he said: “All the people know we had a lot of clubs interested in me. But when I talk with Victor [Orta] he explained to me the project they wanted.

“In this moment I felt something with this club. I saw many videos on YouTube, full stadium and I feel these fans will be really, really good for me and all the club.

“I take this decision to be here. Maybe it can possibly be a bit of a risk, but I will take the risk. I want to be here and we will do a nice season.

“At the moment when Victor explained to me the project I really feel something and you can ask my wife. There is so many teams, but I said, since day one. Victor speak with me and I feel this club will be really, really special for us.”

