Leeds chief provides Bielsa update as trusted source claims deal is agreed

Marcelo Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal to stay at Leeds, according to a trusted source.

The 65-year-old is out of contract at Elland Road after his one-year rolling deal expired last month.

The hugely-popular Argentine steered Leeds back to the Premier League after a 16-year absence. On Thursday, the Whites learnt who they will be facing as the Premier League announced their fixtures.

After the season concluded, Bielsa asked for “time” in order to think “more clearly” about his future.

However, it was always expected that Bielsa would agree to stay once certain transfer conditions were put in place.

As such, trusted Italian football expert Gianluca Di Marzio claims Bielsa has agreed a new one-year deal.

Bielsa is not a man motivated by money and has already long been working on preparations for the Premier League.

Now Leeds chief executive Angus Kinnear has confirmed an announcement on Bielsa is near.

“He is very, very close,” Kinnear told Sky Sports.

“The challenge with Marcelo as we had last season is he is totally fixated on the preparations for the season ahead.

“He’s in the training ground every day, he is working with the team. He’s doing his analytics. I just need to find the appropriate window to get the paper in front of him and him to sign it. We don’t foresee any challenges.”

Leeds make third bid for Ben White

Leeds will hope to have loan star Ben White back in their ranks after making a third approach to Brighton for the defender.

The 22-year-old became a crucial component in Marcelo Bielsa’s side as Leeds secured promotion to the Premier League.

His partnership with Liam Cooper provided the foundation for what became the hallmark of Leeds’ promotion push.

A league-best 35 goals were conceded, and Leeds are determined to bring the impressive partnership with them into the top flight.

Upon expiry of White’s loan spell from Brighton, the Yorkshire outfit submitted bids of £18.5m and £22m for the player who has also attracted the interest of Liverpool.

However, Leeds have come back for a third time with another improved bid. It is expected to be their last.

