Leeds managing director Angus Kinnear admits the club will soon hold talks with Arsenal in order to ensure on-loan striker Eddie Nketiah remains at Elland Road until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has impressed when afforded time on the pitch under charismatic Whites boss Marcelo Bielsa this season, notching five goals in 17 appearances for Leeds, despite limited minutes on the pitch.

With Tottenham opting to recall Jack Clarke due to a lack of game-time at Elland Road this season, fears are mounting that Arsenal could do the same with England Under-21 striker Nketiah – especially given Bristol City are lurking in the background and are seemingly ready to afford him the regular minutes he craves.

However, Kinnear insists Leeds will do all they can to convince Arsenal, and new manager Mikel Arteta, that Nketiah is best served staying where he is – and that the striker will have a leading role to play for United over the second half of the season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday’s trip to face Birmingham at St Andrew’s, Kinnear said: “I appreciate much speculation still surrounds the future of Eddie Nketiah and although Arsenal have the right to recall him in January, we still believe he can make a huge impact over the remainder of the season at Leeds United.

“We are endeavouring to convince Eddie and the technical team at Arsenal that the coaching environment at Elland Road is still the best choice for his long-term development.”

Nketiah came off the bench to help Leeds secure a late draw against Preston at Elland Road on Boxing Day and Leeds boss Bielsa clearly thinks highly of the Gunners loanee.

“I saw Nketiah at a good level, light and fresh and able to run in a tough match,” said the Leeds head coach.

“He unbalanced them in a lot of situations. He was fast and comfortable in tight spaces.”

Discussing the departure Clarke, Bielsa said he hopes he has managed to help improve the player despite his lack of minutes in the Leeds side this season.

“I’m very grateful to Clarke,” he said. “He made his contribution in this part of the season, even if I didn’t use him.

“I always try to help the players become the best version of themselves. Sometimes this process is not fast, it’s slow and we don’t achieve it fast enough.”

