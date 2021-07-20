Leeds cleared to sign new keeper as manager welcomes transfer talks

Leeds United have seemingly been given the green light to sign a new goalkeeper after his manager welcomed the news that he was being pursued by the Yorkshire outfit.

Leeds have allowed Kiko Casilla to depart, which means they need a new backup for Illan Meslier. The young Frenchman impressed in his debut Premier League season, so is unlikely to be dislodged. More depth is still required, though, for the occasions on which he will not play.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side soon drew up a list of three potential options. However, one of these, Freddie Woodman, soon saw his name chalked off over fears about the minutes he would get at Elland Road.

However, Leeds do appear to have more chance of signing Kristoffer Klaesson of Valerenga.

Indeed, his manager at the Norwegian side appears to have actively encouraged Leeds to go out and sign the Norway U21 man.

“If he’s being sold to Leeds, then I’m going to be very proud of course. Then I will certainly visit him. He and [Marcelo] Bielsa,” Dag-Eilev Fagermo told Discovery, as quoted by Eurosport Norway and cited by Sport Witness.

In addition, Norwegian paper Dagsavisen claims Leeds have a long-standing interest in Klaesson.

And while their sporting director Jorgen Ingebrigtsen did not say whether a sale with Leeds was close, he did admit they were keeping tabs on the keeper.

“There is nothing more to say than that in addition to [Aron] Donnum and Klaesson, there is interest in many of our players. The activity has picked up a lot lately,” he said.

When specifically asked what can he say about Leeds’ interest and talks with Victor Orta for Klaesson, Ingebrigtsen was more forthcoming.

“The best clubs, and the best environments, work long-term with player recruitment,” he added.

“There, Victor (Orta, Leeds director of football) is one of the brightest in the subject. Leeds arrived on the field in the summer of 2019 and have been very good. We have had a good dialogue with them.

“They obviously saw something of Kristoffer early that they liked. They have been good at updating themselves on developments.”

Leeds agree Bate deal

Leeds United have agreed a deal to sign Chelsea midfielder Lewis Bate, according to reports.

It was reported recently that Bate was looking likely to leave Chelsea in search of first-team opportunities elsewhere. According to the Daily Mail, he has been attracting interest from Leeds, Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton. The situation has developed quickly and now one suitor is in the clear lead.

According to The Athletic, Leeds have now had a bid accepted for the 18-year-old. The exact size of the fee is not specified. Chelsea will retain a sell-on clause but there will not be a buy-back clause in their favour.

Leeds have been looking to strengthen in midfield for a while and the imminent addition of Bate should give them a long-term option.

Now it’s claimed a medical has been booked in for the player with a move to Elland Road seemingly imminent.

