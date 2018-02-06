Heckingbottom to take Leeds training as appointment nears

Paul Heckingbottom is expected to take training of Leeds United’s first-team on Tuesday with his appointment as the club’s new head coach expected imminently.

The Whites have turned to the Barnsley boss after severing ties with Thomas Christiansen on Sunday night after failure to win a match since Boxing Day.

Heckingbottom travelled to West Yorkshire for talks with the club on Monday night and an announcement is expected soon with Leeds agreeing to pay the six-figure buy-out clause in the new Barnsley contract he signed just last week.

Heckingbottom’s appointment at Leeds appears to have divided fans with the Barnsley-born coach admitting his disliking of the club just a matter of weeks ago.

“It (Leeds) was always my favourite one [derby],” he said.

“When I was growing up, where I was from, you were a Barnsley fan or a Leeds fan when you played in the field behind my house.

“It was Leeds against Barnsley and the Leeds lads were always older than us and always used to kick smoke out of us. We hated Leeds and they hated us and that is how it was.

“You understand the support they have got and the size of the club and the tradition as it was always rammed down your throat with them bragging about it.

“It is a team everyone loves to hate, but a big club with a big tradition. It is a big derby for us.”

Heckingbottom is expected to sign an initial 18-month deal to take charge at Elland Road and will face Sheffield United on Saturday lunchtime in his first assignment in charge.