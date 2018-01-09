Leeds close on deal for De Bock and loan out new signing

Leeds are set to put Laurens De Bock through a medical after agreeing a fee for the Club Brugge left-back.

The 25-year-old has fallen out of favour with the Belgian club this season, having only made six appearances, and has been given permission to travel to West Yorkshire for talks and a medical.

De Bock has emerged as one of the Whites’ top targets in recent weeks as they look to bolster their squad for the second half of the season.

The club has operated without a specialist left-back all season, with right-back Gaetano Berardi – who scored his first goal for the club on Sunday – filling in admirably since the departure of Charlie Taylor to Burnley.

Leeds did sign Cameron Borthwick-Jackson on a season’s loan from Manchester United, but the player has failed to impress and reports have indicated the loan could be cancelled with the player due to head out to Reading instead.

Leeds, meanwhile, have on Tuesday completed the signing of midfielder Yosuke Ideguchi from Gamba Osaka on a four-year deal.

The Japan international has signed a deal until the summer of 2022 and will be loaned out to the club’s sister club Cultural Leonesa in the Spanish Segunda Liga until the end of the season.

Ideguchi, who looks a good bet to make Japan’s squad for the 2018 World Cup, has cost the Whites £500,000.