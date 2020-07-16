Leeds edged out Barnsley to move just one point away from confirming their long-awaited return to the Premier League.

Brentford’s win over Preston on Wednesday meant that Leeds could not gain promotion in their next match, but it now appears only a matter of time before Marcelo Bielsa’s side are back in the big time.

Leeds now need just one point from their last two games to secure automatic promotion. They will go up as champions with one more win.

The win over Barnsley wasn’t plain sailing, coming courtesy of an own goal from Michael Sollbauer in the first half.

Their visitors, bottom of the table, actually had around twice as many shots as Leeds. However, Barnsley couldn’t get a goal, so the Whites clinched the win to bring their dreams of promotion ever closer to reality.

